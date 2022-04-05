Higher Risk of Stomach Issues with Omicron, BA.2? Decoding COVID & Gut Link

With the list of COVID variants growing longer, so have the number of symptoms associated with COVID gone up. From fever and cough to heart conditions, diabetes and even osteoporosis, at this point, if you have it, chances are, it could be COVID.

The newest COVID variant taking the world by storm is Omicron's stealthy sub-variant BA.2, and it seems to have brought on a new barrage of gastrointestinal symptoms with it.

Many COVID patients across the world are now complaining of mostly gastrointestinal symptoms, with hardly any pulmonary symptoms.

So how exactly did a respiratory virus turn into a stomach bug? How does COVID impact gut health?

FIT speaks to Dr Lovkesh Anand, Consultant-Medical Gastroenterology & Hepatology, Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, and Dr Ashwini Setya, a leading gastroenterologist in New Delhi.