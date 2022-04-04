Covovax Gets Govt Panel Nod, to Be Included in COVID Vax Drive for Kids over 12

The difference is that it uses a different platform and is made by creating an engineered baculovirus containing a gene for a modified SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

Like Covaxin and Covishield, Covovax is also a two dose vaccine, and it can be stored in regular refrigerator temperatures of 2o to 8o C.

How effective is the vaccine?

Novavax, in June 2021, had said that their COVID-19 vaccine has an effectiveness of over 90 percent against symptomatic infections from the original strain of COVID, and new variants.

This was, of course, before the emergence of the Omicron variant.

In February this year, Novavax announced that their COVID vaccine was 80 percent effective in preventing symptomatic illness in kids between the ages of 12 and 17 based on data from phase 3 trials conducted in the US.

Last year, the company was given the green light to conduct clinical trials of Covovax in children between the age groups of 12 to 18, 7 to 11 and even 2 to 7. However, no data from these trials have been released to the public domain yet.

(Written with inputs from IANS.)