Covovax Gets Govt Panel Nod, to Be Included in COVID Vax Drive for Kids over 12

SII's Cvovax COVID-19 vaccine recommended for children 12 years and older.
(Photo: iStock)
Serum Institute of India's protein subunit based COVID-19 vaccine, Covovax, has been recommended for use in kids between the ages of 12 to 17 as part of the national COVID-19 inoculation drive by the Government's COVID-19 working group on Sunday, 3 April, reported IANS.
The vaccine received an EUA for use in adults back in December 2021.
Based on the government panel's recommendation, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation will make their final recommendation on including the vaccine being offered to children over the age of 12 in India.
Currently, the only COVID vaccine being administered to kids between the ages of 12 and 15 is Biological E's Corbevax.
For children over the age of 15, Covaxin is being offered.
Covovax COVID-19 vaccine developed by SII in collaboration with US based Novavax is a protein subunit vaccine.
This version of the Novavax vaccine was added to the WHO's list of approved COVID vaccines in February last year.
How does it work?
The difference is that it uses a different platform and is made by creating an engineered baculovirus containing a gene for a modified SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.
Like Covaxin and Covishield, Covovax is also a two dose vaccine, and it can be stored in regular refrigerator temperatures of 2o to 8o C.
How effective is the vaccine?
Novavax, in June 2021, had said that their COVID-19 vaccine has an effectiveness of over 90 percent against symptomatic infections from the original strain of COVID, and new variants.
This was, of course, before the emergence of the Omicron variant.
In February this year, Novavax announced that their COVID vaccine was 80 percent effective in preventing symptomatic illness in kids between the ages of 12 and 17 based on data from phase 3 trials conducted in the US.
Last year, the company was given the green light to conduct clinical trials of Covovax in children between the age groups of 12 to 18, 7 to 11 and even 2 to 7. However, no data from these trials have been released to the public domain yet.
(Written with inputs from IANS.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)