Video | Decoding the BA.2 Omicron Sub-Variant with Dr Shahid Jameel

After the Omicron led COVID wave, many countries said, we're done with COVID, and decided to do away with COVID restrictions—not only in public places, but also in schools, restaurants, shops, and even some aeroplanes.

What followed was a resurgence in COVID cases, with many countries now seeing record high numbers.

This time around, though, it is thought to be led by the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant.

FIT speaks to Virologist, Dr Shahid Jameel to understand what this BA.2 variant is, how it ties to the COVID situation in the world right now, and how it could impact India going forth.