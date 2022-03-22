‘Deltacron’: What to Know About the Delta + Omicron Recombinant Variant?

Deltacron is a recombinant COVID Variant.
(Photo: iStock)
The Recombinant COVID variant dubbed 'Deltacron'—a combination of the Delta and Omicron variants, 'was expected', says the World Health Organisation.
Deltacron was first discovered in January in Cyprus. However, first solid evidence of the recombinant variant was shared earlier this month by the Global initiative on sharing all influenza data (GISAID).
The WHO, too, has now acknowledged the variant saying, "yes we are aware of the recombinant."
The WHO also said that more such recombinants and variants are likely to emerge as the pandemic rages on.
"This is something that's expected given the large amount of circulation that we say with both Omicron and Delta," they added.
Just last week, another new variant which was found to be a combination of Omicron subvariants BA.1 and BA.2 was identified in Israel.
What do we know about this half-and-half variant? FIT breaks it down.
According to Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus and head of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology, the variant was dubbed Deltacron because genetic signatures found in Omicron are found within some Delta genomes.
Taking to her Twitter, WHO's Dr Maria Van Kerkhove on 19 March, wrote, "What happens when we allow the virus to circulate at such an intense level."
Speaking of how this recombinant came to be, Dr Van Kerkhove explained, "given the sheer number of mutations on Omicron, it became much easier for people who are studying these genomes to detect these recombinants."
According to data collected by the GISAID, cases of deltacron have been identified in France, Denmark, and the Netherlands among other countries.
The variant has been detected in India as well.
Latest sequencing data comes from Telangana where 25 cases of the recombinant have been recorded according to data collected by Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG), reported Telangana Today.
The exact number of cases of Deltacron in India is unknown.
Merely the presence of this recombinant is not a cause for worry, say health experts.
“Several recombinant variants have been detected during the course of the pandemic so far, but they have not led to any serious outbreaks—let's wait for more evidence before reaching any conclusion in this case too,”
As with any new variant, one of the first questions that pops into one's mind is, 'does it cause more severe illness?'
As far as Deltacron is concerned, the answer is, we don't know yet.
According to the WHO, experts studying the variant have not seen any difference in the epistemology of this variant.
"We haven't seen any change in severity, but there are many studies under way,"they added.
(Written with inputs from Telangana Today.)
