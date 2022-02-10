'Omicron Will Not Be Last COVID Variant, Possibility of New Strains High': WHO

The World Health Organization on Tuesday, 8 February, warned that the highly-transmissible Omicron variant will not be the last COVID-19 variant, and that the possibility of emergence of other strains is very high.
(Photo: The Quint)
The World Health Organization on Tuesday, 8 February, warned that the highly transmissible Omicron variant will not be the last COVID-19 variant, and that the possibility of emergence of other strains is very high.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, WHO COVID-19 Technical Lead Maria Van Kerkhove said:
Calling the variants of COVID-19 'wildcards', the top WHO official said, "We know a lot about this virus but we don’t know everything and, quite frankly, the variants are the wildcard. We are tracking this virus in real time as it mutates, as it changes and we have an excellent group of people around the world who are working with us to do that, but this virus has a lot of room to move."
Stating that Omicron cannot be compared to common cold, WHO COVID-19 Technical Lead Maria Van Kerkhove said, "It still causes severe disease in many individuals and with the huge number of cases that we’ve seen, we still too large of a proportion of people needing hospitalisation and dying from this. So, it is not the common cold."
"I think if there is a word beyond tragic, it’s sad, and unfortunately out of that 500,000, 100,000 are in the US reported since Omicron. So, while everyone was saying Omicron is milder, I think we missed the point that half a million people have died since this was detected," she added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)