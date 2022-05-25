Moderna Working On Potential Monkeypox Vaccines: Do We Need It?

US based biotechnology giant, Moderna Inc., is reoprtedly testing potential vaccines against monkeypox amidst breakouts of the disease in parts of Europe, and North America.

The vaccines are still in the pre-clinical trial stage, and Moderna has not released any further details, reported Reuters.

According to the World Health Organization's latest update, 131 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed so far, and 106 suspected cases have been reported in countries where it is not an endemic since the disease was flagged on 7 May.