Skincare Mistakes To Avoid During Monsoons

The monsoon has already begun and we have been enjoying the weather. But are we monsoon ready?

You may be ready with tea and pakoras, to catch up with your friends, but what about your skin and hair? There's no surprise that our skin needs special attention during the monsoons, even a little carelessness and ignorance can affect the health of our skin and hair.

During the monsoons, the environment is full of moisture which results in an increase in the production of sebum, thus making the skin more oily than normal.

Monsoons can also lead to skin dampness, clogged pores, acne, inflammation, and other skin issues. Thus, here's what you should and shouldn't do in order to maintain good skin health during monsoons.