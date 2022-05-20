The ABCs of Skincare Fruits: The Secret To Youthful Looks and Glowing Skin

Skincare through diet is not difficult, writes Kavita Devgan.
(Photo: iStock)
The secret to looking young and sporting glowing, healthy, skin minus any signs of ageing lies in which fruit you eat. This is a list of fruits that can help keep you looking younger always. Eat them in rotation.
Apples – Eat 2-3 apples a day while working to clear your acne. Eat the apples with their skin on, as most pectin, which helps detox the body, is in the skin.
Bananas – Have a banana a day. Bananas have the phytochem-cial fructo-oligosaccharides, which feeds the good bacterial in your colon. By feeding the good bacteria, you prevent the bad bacteria from overtaking the colon and producing toxic acids that get to the skin and create acne.
Cherries – Cherries are good blood cleansers and help the liver and kidney. They also promote regular bowel movement.
Figs – Figs are high in fibre and help reduce constipation. They have Vitamin B, C, phosphorus, potassium, and minerals like calcium and magnesium that boost skin health. They also have good fats which keep the skin moisturized and conditioned from within.
Grapes – Grapes contain resveratrol which controls the aging process. They also help cleanse the body and prevent constipation and skin and liver disorders.
Kiwi - Kiwifruit is a good source of Vitamin E. Vitamin E is an antioxidant that can help you achieve great skin by fighting against the formation of free radicals that cause accelerated aging.
Litchi - Litchies are rich in Vitamin C, with more than 100 percent of the recommended daily amount of Vitamin C in one cup, which helps slow down the ageing process, which can have immense effects on your skin health.
Mango – Mangoes contain beta carotene, which is converted by our body to Vitamin A. Vitamin A and Vitamin C are crucial to skin repair. Plus it is good for controlling kidney inflammation.
Nectarines - Similar to peaches, nectarines have multiple bioflavonoids which contribute to skincare. Beta-carotene in it protects the skin from the harmful effects of UV radiation and Vitamin C contributes to collagen synthesis, keeping your skin youthful.
Oranges - This juicy, tasty fruit is a mecca for our skin, specially for those who have trouble with acne. Oranges have a high content of citric acid which is effective in drying up acne. Plus it is the one of the best sources of Vitamin C, which is brilliant for skincare.
Papaya - Papaya contains many rejuvenating enzymes that exfoliate our skin and deliver a glowing complexion. The enzyme papain in it helps eliminates dead skin cells and vitamin A in it works as an anti-oxidant.
Raspberry - Raspberries work like magic on wrinkles and also protect the skin against the sun's rays. Plus they are loaded with the antioxidant powers of vitamin C which effectively reduce the age spots and discoloration.
Strawberries - Strawberries are acidic in nature and this is ef-fective to remove the excess sebum on skin and thus nourish and revitalize your skin. They have been shown to have strong anti-acne activity too.
Watermelon - Watermelons keep you hydrated, which is essential for good skin. Pus it is full of Vitamins A, B6, C, lycopene, and amino acids, all which contribute towards healthy skin.
Good to know:
3 servings of fruits every day are recommended for their skincare benefits.
It is best to keep rotating the fruits and eat a variety, to get the most benefits from all the fruits.
It is better to eat the fruit to gain the most, rather than apply it as a mask on your skin.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)