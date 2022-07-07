Diet for Skin: Foods for Dry Skin

Include these foods in your diet to combat dry skin
(image: iStock)
Food is as important for the skin as it is for the other organs of the body. Surprisingly, people often overlook the effect the right foods have on their skin health.
A healthy and balanced diet is beneficial for the skin as well. Skin is an important part of the body as it is a protective barrier between the environment and protects the underlying tissues and organs from damage.
Dry skin is a common problem, but did you know that eating certain foods can solve this? Yes, certain foods may even help protect and moisturise the skin while other foods may prevent or hinder the skin's protective abilities, leading to the worsening of dry skin.
Sweet potato is rich in vitamin A and the lack of vitamin A is one of the main contributors to dry skin. According to US NIH, one baked sweet potato along with the skin contains 1,403 mcg of vitamin A, which is equivalent to 156% of the daily required intake.
One should know that it is harmful to consume more than the maximum required value of vitamin A, and the upper limit for vitamin A consumption is 3,000 mcg per day.
In addition to combating dry skin, vitamin A can help protect skin against a low amount of iron in the blood and may help survive various health conditions like measles.
Kiwi, the sweet, tangy fruit, is another good source of vitamin C. There is no doubt that vitamin C is extremely beneficial for the skin; it brightens the skin and promotes healing from within. According to FoodData Central, one medium kiwi contains 64 mg of vitamin C, which is 71% of the DV.
A lack of vitamin C can have a negative impact on the skin, joints, wound healing, and iron deficiency. Moreover, vitamin C promotes skin hydration and protective functions. Vitamin C can also lower the risk of developing cataracts and may help cold symptoms vanish faster.
Oysters are a rich source of zinc. According to PubMed, three ounces of breaded, fried oysters contain 74 mg of zinc, which is equal to 673% of the daily required value.
Zinc is an essential nutrient that protects the skin against UV damage. It limits the amount of radiation that permeates the skin, thus helping prevent the skin from drying out.
You can consult a doctor and consume a source of vitamin C and zinc to help combat acne, as both of these have antibacterial properties.
Avocados are a great source of omega-3 and a diet rich in the same can prevent dry, scaly skin, and also reduce the chances of dermatitis.
Research has found that consuming omega-3 supplements over a 60-day period can reduce itching and promote skin hydration. So, include avocados so that omega-3 can help fight the red, itchy skin, lock in moisture, and prevent psoriasis as well.
Beef liver is a good source of vitamin A and it is because animals store vitamin A in their liver. According to the US NIH, a 3-ounce serving of pan-fried beef liver contains 6,582 micrograms (mcg) of vitamin A, which is 731% of the Daily Required Value of vitamin A.
Make sure that you do not consume more than 3,000 mcg of vitamin A since overconsumption can result in toxicity.
Vitamin A can help combat dry skin due to the presence of retinoids and carotenoids that directly affect the skin. Vitamin A can also help repair UV-damaged skin and prevent psoriasis.
