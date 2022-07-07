Diet for Skin: Foods for Dry Skin

Food is as important for the skin as it is for the other organs of the body. Surprisingly, people often overlook the effect the right foods have on their skin health.

A healthy and balanced diet is beneficial for the skin as well. Skin is an important part of the body as it is a protective barrier between the environment and protects the underlying tissues and organs from damage.

Dry skin is a common problem, but did you know that eating certain foods can solve this? Yes, certain foods may even help protect and moisturise the skin while other foods may prevent or hinder the skin's protective abilities, leading to the worsening of dry skin.