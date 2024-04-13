Is Sharing Your Fitness Journey on Social Media Causing More Harm Than Good?

According to Dr Mehrotra, the obsessive sharing of information, sometimes even of the minutest details, can often be triggering for those who have had any kind of relationship with an eating disorder.

Pakhi shares that the ‘before’ and ‘after’ photos were the worst because they made you believe that as long as you stick to a specific regime, for a specific time, your body would also look a certain way.

This approach was so flawed and needlessly pressuring because there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all when it comes to fitness and wellness. And yet, the pressure to stick to these regimes, whether or not they were right for me, not only led to immense guilt, and some unhealthy dietary choices, ironically, but also to a knee injury!”

The learning that Pakhi says she took from all of this is to never go on a social media platform for wellness advice, and to only share her journey in a controlled, calculated manner.

An important word of caution that Dr Mehrotra uses here is that the information being shared publicly needs to be scientific, and done responsibly.