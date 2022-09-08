Guidelines for Social Media Influencers: How Will This Impact Content Creators?

The Union government has said that it will soon roll out guidelines for social media influencers to prevent false advertising and misleading promotions. The move is expected to impose stricter standards and transparency requirements on social media influencers if they promote products or brands.

“The (social media) guidelines will fall under the provisions of preventing misleading advertisements and fake advertisement rules of the Consumer Protection Act,” Business Standard reported, quoting a senior official.

In June 2022, the Central Consumer Protection Authority had also notified rules to prevent celebrities from promoting misleading advertisements and products.

Influencers found sharing misleading endorsements, fake reviews or products, to influence fans to buy or spend, can face prosecution under the new law, officials added.