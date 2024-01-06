'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Why Do We Behave on Social Media the Way We Do?

This one dialogue from Tiger Baby Films’ Kho Gaye Hum Kahan – starring Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, and Siddhant Chaturvedi – has struck a chord with a lot of people on social media. And I mean, a LOTTTT.

I’m not exaggerating when I say that since the film released on Netflix on 26 December, I’ve seen at least a few thousand posts on Instagram with this dialogue and captions like “Reality never hit harder.”

On my timeline at least, it is almost always shared by chronically online people.