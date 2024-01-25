Are India's 'iPad Kids' Alright?

"I wouldn't be so quick to vilify the parents," says Ashlesha, a 38-year-old mother of a 10-year-old.

"When my son was an infant, I lived with my in-laws and wasn't working. So, I was able to dedicate a lot of time to Kartik. My own screentime was very low and Kartik, as a baby, was never interested in gadgets."

But then, she goes on to say, "Things changed when we moved out and I got a full-time job, and a lot of other household work on my plate too. This is when I started letting him the phone, mostly to watch videos on YouTube to keep him preoccupied."

Ashlesha says she tries to enforce strict deadlines of no more than 30 minutes a day, and make sure her son still engages in other activities as much as possible.

"But it's hard, especially after the pandemic," she says.