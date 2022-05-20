Tanning: 5 Myths Busted, from Indoor Tanning to UVA Exposure

According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, most skin cancers are caused by harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun or from UV tanning machines.

There are two types of rays: UVA and UVB. UVB rays cause sunburn while UVA rays cause tanning and skin ageing. UVB rays are responsible for converting a protein in the skin into vitamin D. Tanning beds are known to emit UVA rays, which do not improve vitamin D levels.

Vitamin D is important for healthy bones but no one needs to get a tan for that. A few minutes of incidental sun exposure on the face and hands is more than enough for a day. And even if the requirement is not met, food and supplements can fill in the gaps. Additional UV exposure does not increase vitamin D levels but it increases the risk of skin cancer.