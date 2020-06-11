One thing the coronavirus pandemic has thought people is hygiene. With people becoming extra careful about keeping all their belongings clean, there are a number of COVID-19 solutions that have come up to disinfect objects. These range from UV lights to ionisers.While most of these innovations serve just one specific purpose, a Bengaluru-based startup called Rockforest has come up with a gadget that meets multiple needs. It's called the El CleAir, and looks just like a normal bedside table.Except, it isn't.The El CleAir multi-function device comes with four functions. Yes, it's a bedside table. It has a draw that has a UV lamp in it to disinfect objects. It has a built-in HEPA filter with a blower to act as an air purifier. And it has a deodorising function.This ‘Corona Oven’ Aims To Disinfect Goods With UV-C LightAthul Nambiar, director, Rockforest Technologies says lab test reports have shown that more than 91 percent of viruses and bacteria are inactivated by the device when contaminated objects are placed in the drawer. The product has been tested by US-based Aquadiagnostics Water Research and Technology Centre and the company has the reports on its website. It is in the process of getting an ICMR approval as well.The El CleAir will find use in clinics, homes and offices, because of its multi-purpose use. We have already started supplying it in Bengaluru. Athul Nambiar, Director, Rockforest TechnologiesThe device measures 450mm x 450 mm x 450 mm in size, which is about the size of a normal bedside table. How it works is by using UV-C light of 254 Nm wavelength, which has been found to kill most bacteria and viruses inside the draw within 10 minutes. Since, the light functions only when the draw is closed, there is no danger of UV radiation to humans.At the same time, it has a HEPA filter built-in which acts as an air purifier. It can clean the air and reduce the bacterial count in a 200 sq ft room by more than 97 percent with eight hours of usage.The product is priced at Rs 14,450 including taxes.Is UV-C Light Effective in Destroying COVID-19? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.