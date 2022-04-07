5 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Tan
Sunburns can be harmful to the skin in the long run. Protect your skin and follow these tips to get rid of tan.
Summer is almost here and we are all excited to go to the beach for vacations and enjoy the summer holidays. But summer also brings in the harsh sunlight and the damage that it causes.
Sun not only causes dark spots and problems of hyperpigmentation but also strips off the natural moisture from the skin. Long exposure to the UV rays can make our skin look pale and dull.
But we are not here to talk about the problems, we are here with a few solutions. Here are some home remedies that can help you get rid of the stubborn tan at home. Yes! you heard it right, you don't have to spend money on expensive tan removal products.
Most of the ingredients will easily be available at your home, so let's make use of it.
Honey and Lemon Juice
You can squeeze in a few drops of lemon with some honey and apply it to your face. You can keep the mask for about 30 minutes. Then wash it off with cold water and mild cleanser. You can also add sugar to make a scrub. It will not only help remove tan but also get rid of the dead skin cells.
Lemon juice has a bleaching effect, the abundant vitamin C helps remove tan quickly and helps lighten the acne marks as well. Make sure to avoid applying lemon directly on your face if you have a dry skin.
Coconut Milk
You can dab a cotton cloth or cotton in fresh organic coconut milk and apply it all over your face and neck. Allow it to sit on your face until it is all soaked up, then wash it off with a mild cleanser.
Coconut milk has not only proven to remove tan but also hydrates the skin and helps regain the lost moisture. It helps in removing tan due to the presence of mild acids and vitamin C.
Multani Mitti and Rose Water
You can add earth's fuller, also known as Multani Mitti to organic rose water to form a fine paste. Apply this mask to your face and the affected areas and allow it to dry. You can then rinse it off with cold water and mild cleanser.
Protect your skin from sunburn
Multani Mitti not only removes the tan but also helps soothe the skin after sunburn and makes your skin look radiant. You can also add milk, lemon juice, tomato juice, or turmeric to prepare other paste. Make sure to mix the right ingredients and not all of them together.
Cucumber
You can grate the cucumber and squeeze the water from the grated cucumber. You can apply the cucumber juice with the help of a cotton ball on your face and other parts of the body to remove tan. You can also add lemon for additional benefits and quicker results.
Cucumber not only removes tan but also has a cooling effect on the skin.
Lemon and Sugar
You can mix equal parts of lemon juice and sugar in a bowl and apply the mixture to the affected parts of the body. Avoid using it on your face since it can be harsh. You can store this mixture in a jar and refrigerate it for future use.
Vitamin C helps remove tan and lightens the dark spots on the skin while sugar helps exfoliate and get rid of the dead skin cells and dark skin.
