5 Foods for Breastfeeding Mothers

The journey of a breastfeeding mother can be confusing and difficult, especially for new mothers. The body of a breastfeeding mother produces milk throughout the day, so, it is quite normal for mothers to feel hungry.

Therefore, doctors advise that breastfeeding mothers consume nutrient-dense foods that act as fuel to the body.

This article will help you find the best foods to eat while breastfeeding.

Research has proved that these foods have lactogenic properties – meaning foods that help the body produce breast milk. These foods are also galactagogue – they increase the milk supply.