Acne & Diet: Acne-Causing Foods People Should Avoid

Acne is a common skin problem and around 10% of the world's population is affected by it. Everyone must have experienced a zit or pimple after a long tiring day, long hours of makeup, or just before an important event. Any skin type can get acne but a few major reasons include:

Sebum production

Keratin production

Hormonal Changes

Clogged pores

Inflammation

Whatever the reason may be, there are ways to get rid of it. Doctors also recommend a particular diet if the problem of acne is severe and recurring. But do you know there are certain foods that may be the reason behind your acne?

Here is a list of foods that can cause acne and can be excluded from the diet if you suffer from stubborn, recurring acne problems.