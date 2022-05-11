Frequent Bloating? Avoid These Foods and Try Their Alternatives Instead

Bloating is the uneasiness and a feeling of discomfort that some people experience after having a heavy meal. Bloating is rarely a serious problem, but often, people think they might have eaten too much when they are bloated.

The swollen and slightly painful abdomen is a characteristic of bloating. Nearly 13% of the people in the US suffer from it and there are certain foods that are the main causes of bloating.

Here is a list of a few food items that cause bloating and some alternatives that do not have the same effect.