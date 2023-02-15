Future of Mental Health: Are We Ready for AI Therapists in India?

Let's rewind to a few months ago. It's November, and the freshly launched unassuming AI chatbot called ChatGPT is slowly taking over conversations online. It can, it seems, fetch information for you, plan your day, write essays, and even do your job for you.

This is when a platform called Koko decided to put it to the test in the realm of mental health. However, their users were not told about this switch. At the time, anyway.

In January, Koko's Co-founder, Rob Morris, took to Twitter to reveal that they were running an 'experiment', and that the mental health support they were providing was guided by a chatbot supervised by humans.

"We provided mental health support to about 4,000 people—using GPT-3," he said in a Twitter thread that explained the process.