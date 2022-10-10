Losing Loved Ones: Grief Can Be a Lonely Journey, but It Doesn’t Have to Be

(Trigger warning: Non-graphic mention of sexual abuse)

(If you or someone you know is in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)

"Every day when you wake up, the entire day plays in front of you, and it is just very difficult to accept what you are experiencing," says Rui.

When a loved one dies, it's like they take a piece of you with them, and they leave a gaping hole behind that you carry forever. This is how Rui describes her father's passing.