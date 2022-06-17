How AI & the Pandemic Are Changing the Skin & Hair Clinic Experience

It's hard to find the silver lining to the pandemic, but as far as telemedicine is concerned, the pandemic and the resulting lockdowns provided the nudge into the deep end of digitisation that they were waiting for — this includes the skin and hair industry.

Dermatology is often perceived as an elective field, more so during the pandemic.

People did not prioritize skin and hair treatments in the pandemic, unless it was something very serious like melanoma, or psoriasis, says Dr Simal Soin, a dermatologist based in Delhi.

This is when Dr Soin, along with her son, a Machine Learning researcher, decided to take her expertise online.