'Nearly a Cemetery': Gaza's Largest Hospital Al-Shifa as Israel Escalates Attack

"As I speak, the sound of tank shells is exploding everywhere around the hospital. All the other hospitals in Gaza have collapsed. There's only a handful of doctors and nurses left at Al-Shifa, with the most critically wounded," Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah, British Palestinian Surgeon from Al-Ahli Hospital, the only 'functioning' hospital in Gaza City, told media organisations in a voice note on Sunday, 12 November.

This was hours after Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest hospital in Gaza, became the focal point of intense fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas militants on 11 November – even as hundreds of children, including several babies, continued to remain trapped inside.