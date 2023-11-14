Israel-Hamas War: Comedian John Oliver Addresses ‘The Biggest Misconceptions’

Oliver also considered a scenario where "all Palestinians in Gaza did support Hamas, which they do not" and strongly stated that even then, "the relentless bombings of civilians there would still be abhorrent."

“Collective punishment is a war crime... Palestinians in Gaza are not a monolith. And nor, importantly, are Israelis.”

Citing a poll conducted before the 7 October attacks by Hamas, which found that close to 73 percent of Gazans rather have a peaceful settlement of the conflict with Israel, Oliver concluded, "The truth is, many Gazans will say that they don’t want Hamas in charge."