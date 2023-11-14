This Children’s Day, Kids In Gaza Need Your Attention

The Gaza Strip is one of the most densely populated territories in the world and a large number of residents are children. As the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Militant group Hamas continues, several Palestinian children have been killed due to the bombings on the Gaza Strip.

More than a month has passed since Hamas entered Israel killing over 1400 people and since then Israel has since been carrying out airstrikes on Gaza. In a statement on Monday, 6 November, Gaza’s Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health said that the death toll included 4,104 children with the number still rising.

In a moving video, a group of children were seen holding a press conference outside the Al-Shifa Hospital urging the world to take action and ‘protect them’. A young boy said, “Kids of Gaza run out of their hopes and wants. We come now to shout and invite you to protect us. We want shelter, food and education, and we want to live as the other children live.”

This Children’s Day, here’s to remembering that every child should have the right and space to live in peace, outside of conflict.