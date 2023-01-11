5 Yoga Poses to Maintain Cholesterol Levels

Yoga poses for cholesterol control
(Illustration: Deeksha Malhotra/FIT)
Everyone knows that high cholesterol is harmful to the body but you have to notice that the excess of it is harmful else it is highly essential for the body’s normal functioning and maintenance since it helps in the synthesis of Vitamin D and a host of hormones.
Excess of cholesterol or LDL levels, also known as bad cholesterol can cause heart problems. The best way to avoid high cholesterol levels is to follow a healthy lifestyle with proper food intake and regular physical activity.
You can consider practicing yoga to maintain healthy cholesterol levels. It’s an ancient way to maintain a healthy body and calm the mind Yoga can help curb cholesterol naturally without any side effects on your body.
The child's pose may be helpful for your hips and back, relaxing them and allowing them to stretch. In this pose, you will have to kneel and sit on your knees.
Lean forward while keeping your buttocks on your heels, and rest your forehead on the floor. Place your arms next to your legs, palms facing up. Try to inhale and exhale slowly and deeply. Complete at least eight breaths.
If you find it difficult to rest your forehead on the floor, give this a try. Kneel and sit on your knees with your knees slightly apart. Lean forward and fold your arms in front of you on the floor. Now rest your forehead on your arms and continue inhaling and exhaling.
This is one of the most simple yoga poses that is performed against a wall. Viparita Karani offers extreme relaxation and relief from anxiety. It is suggested to hold the pose for at least 5 minutes for effective results.
You can keep your eyes shut and use a calming eye pillow if required. When your legs are flipped upwards, it helps the blood rush back down to the heart and has a calming effect.
The locust pose improves the posture and is effective in situations of prolonged sitting and computer work. It may help relieve lower back pain and neck pain as well. It can counteract slouching and kyphosis (abnormal curvature of the spine) while strengthening your back muscles, especially the muscles supporting your spine.
Lay on your belly with your feet together and your hands reaching back, your palms should be placed down.
Try extending your big toes straight back and pressing down with all ten toenails to activate your quadriceps.
Rotate your inner thighs to broaden your lower back.
Place your hands on the mat, raise your head, chest, and your legs, leading with your inner thighs.
Roll your shoulders back and up away from the floor. Keep the back of your neck long and try lifting your sternum instead of lifting your chin.
Slowly release if you want to come out of the pose.
A shoulder stand is one of the first poses that a trainer might ask you to try if you suffer from thyroid problems. It's an inversion pose and that is why it stimulates blood flow to the glands of the upper body.
It is believed that this yoga pose has a positive effect on the efficiency of the thyroid. Your chin tucked into your chest for this yoga pose is believed to benefit thyroid function.
You can try this at home by bending your elbows and placing your hands on your lower back in such a way that your fingertips point up toward the ceiling. Place your elbows on the ground, shoulder-width apart. Make sure your elbows do not splay out to the sides. When you get comfortable, slowly lift your thighs in a vertical position while keeping your knees bent.
Mountain Pose is known to enhance body awareness, correct imbalance, and improve alignment, which reduces your risk of injury. Follow these steps:
Stand in such a way that your big toes touch each other.
Lift and fan out your toes and drop them back to create a solid wide base.
Root down your feet and calve down into the floor.
Ensure that your quadriceps are engaged, then draw them upward. Your kneecaps will rise.
Rotate both thighs inward.
Try to maintain the natural curves of your spine.
Draw the belly slightly in, tone your belly.
Widen your collarbones and make sure your shoulders are aligned with your pelvis.
Shrug your shoulders up to your ears and roll them back to release your shoulder blades down your back.
Hang your arms naturally with the elbows slightly bent.
Hold the pose for 5 to 10 breaths while you hold yourself in this position.
