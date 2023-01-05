5 Yoga Poses to Regulate Hormones in Winter

There are different hormone-producing glands in our body and together they make the endocrine system. The hormones are essential for almost every function in the body, including the maintenance of energy levels, metabolism, sexual function, mood, growth, and development.

Hormonal imbalance in the body can develop a wide variety of symptoms like headaches, skin issues, insomnia, fatigue, sudden weight gain or weight loss, and muscle loss. Hormonal imbalance in women results in irregularities in the menstrual cycle and changes in blood flow.

We know that hormonal imbalance can be challenging and it becomes difficult to manage the symptoms thus we are here with a few yoga poses that can be helpful and have no side effects like various other treatments and medications.