5 Yoga Poses for Strong Upper Back

If you’re someone who spends too much time hunched over screens, you can expect to deal with upper back pain. It is to be remembered that the wrong posture affects negatively the health of your spine and those crucial upper back muscles.

If you’re someone who can not sit up straight at your computer, these yoga poses can help strengthen your upper back and prevent the accompanying pain.

One of the most common causes of upper back pain is poor posture and activities texting, typing, or carrying a heavy bag can exasperate your pain. Other causes include overusing your back muscles or pressure on your spinal nerves. Here are a few yoga poses you can try at home.