BKS Iyengar: The Man Who Took Yoga to the World

Iyengar believed that “reversing gravity” ensured a number of health benefits for the practitioner. Iyengar yoga practitioners routinely loop themselves onto ropes to make the body work against gravity. Besides ropes, other props are also used to assist people in perfecting each pose.

It’s All About Timing

Iyengar yoga is all about sequencing: an Iyengar yoga practitioner does his asanas in a specific sequence, all of which are perfectly timed. A proper yoga sequence, Iyengar believed, was imperative, for it should be one that does not agitate the nervous system. Iyengar believed that each yoga pose should bring sthirta or sukh, to the practitioner. Needless to say, the most devout of Iyengar yogis are known to stay in asanas for prolonged periods.

The list of Iyengar’s devotees is long – Aldous Huxley, designer Donna Karan, Hollywood actress Annete Benning, Sachin Tendulkar and Kareena Kapoor are just some of the names.

What’s more remarkable is that Iyengar introduced yoga to the West way back in the ’60s, when his classic text Light on Yoga first hit the stands in 1966. It has never been out of circulation since. That too – one must remember – without state patronage and the hullaballoo of an International Yoga Day.