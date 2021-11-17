'Jai Bhim' Controversy: Why are Vanniyars Offended by Actor Suriya's Film?

On Wednesday, PMK chief Dr Ambumani Ramadoss wrote a letter posing a series of questions about Jai Bhim, accusing the actor of offending the Vanniyar community.

Ramadoss said that though oppression cannot be accepted and everyone should fight against it, in Jai Bhim, the representation of a brutal officer, has insulted the Vanniyar community. The notice claimed that in a scene in the film, an 'Agni Kundam' (a pot with the fire), a symbol of Vanniyars, was seen printed on a calendar in the residence of the policeman, who tortures Rajakannu. The accused sub-inspector was named Gurumoorthy, reminding people of late PMK leader J Guru, he alleged.

The PMK leader also added that Jai Bhim had retained original names for most characters but the name of the sub-inspector, who had beaten the man from the Irular community to death, was changed to Gurumoorthy. The officer in the real case was called Anthonysamy. Ramadoss alleged that many films are being made to insult the Vanniyar community and that this is not freedom of expression but hatred towards one particular community.

He further claimed that Jai Bhim tends to conceptualise the Vanniyars in an inappropriate manner as it has shown the policeman, who is the sub-inspector, as a Vanniyar.

The president of the Vanniyar Sangam has demanded the Jai Bhim team tender an unconditional apology and has asked makers to pay Rs 5 crore within seven days from the time and date of receipt of the notice for causing disrepute to the community.

Anbumani said, "Regardless of who is involved, when repression is unleashed on people it is not acceptable and we all fight together against it."