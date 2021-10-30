Suriya Bats for the Marginalised in Courtroom Drama ‘Jai Bhim’

Tamil actor Suriya’s film Jai Bhim is slated to release on 2 November on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Unlike Soorarai Pottru where Suriya brought alive the story of a man who made flying a reality for the Indian middle-class, or the heartthrob romantic in Vaaranam Aayiram, the actor is donning a never-seen-before role in Jai Bhim and it's expected to be one of his best performances till date.

In an interaction with the media, Suriya said, "It is definitely a huge responsibility but a good one to take on. I just want to deliver better films for my audience."