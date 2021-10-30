Suriya Bats for the Marginalised in Courtroom Drama ‘Jai Bhim’

Suriya said though the film was based in the 1990s, the discrimination faced was still relevant.
(Photo: Twitter @Suriya_offl)
Tamil actor Suriya’s film Jai Bhim is slated to release on 2 November on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.
Unlike Soorarai Pottru where Suriya brought alive the story of a man who made flying a reality for the Indian middle-class, or the heartthrob romantic in Vaaranam Aayiram, the actor is donning a never-seen-before role in Jai Bhim and it's expected to be one of his best performances till date.
In an interaction with the media, Suriya said, "It is definitely a huge responsibility but a good one to take on. I just want to deliver better films for my audience."
Here are four reasons why you should watch Jai Bhim this Diwali.
Actor Suriya with director Gnanavel on the sets of Jai Bhim.
Directed by Tha Se Gnanavel, Jai Bhim follows the harrowing circumstances that a tribal couple faces when the husband is arrested on false charges, and later goes missing from police custody. The woman reaches out to senior advocate Chandru who fights for their cause. Suriya plays the role of Justice K Chandru and the story is based in Tamil Nadu in the 1990s.
Jai Bhim also stars Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan and Lijo Mol Jose in key roles. SR Kadhir is the director of photography and Sean Ronald is the music composer of the film.
Actors Manikandan and Lijo Mol Jose on the sets of Jai Bhim.
Interestingly, the director, also a former journalist, had helped Suriya start his NGO, Agaram Foundation nearly 15 years ago.
Speaking to the media, Suriya said, "I got to meet Justice Chandru sir, much before the film through Gnanavel. We were told he’s a disruptor, he's a change maker and we had heard a lot of inspirational stories about him. We also got to know that he never charges any money for human rights cases and has passed at least one lakh judgements.”
Suriya spoke about how biopics have been received very well by the audience during the pandemic. “Often, people say such drastic incidents happen only in the movies. But this was a real life story that was more drastic than any movie,” he said.
“This is a beautiful story about common people who are often invisibilised. It is about the fight for equality in education, basic needs, justice,” he added.
Suriya talked of how though the film was based in the 1990s, the discrimination faced by the marginalised groups was relevant even today.
“Over 33% of those who are serving time in prison or are arrested belong to the community of kuruvars and kodavas. But the will of one disruptor gave birth to a judgement that gave employment for 25,000 people. It is important to remember our history so that we can do the right thing again and again,“ he said.
Suriya in Jai Bhim.
In 25 years of being in the film industry, Jai Bhim is Suriya’s first courtroom drama. “It was very overwhelming. I was not in an actual court. I had to bring out so many emotions by just sitting and standing and talking,” he said.
Interestingly, this genre has seen a welcome revival in Tamil cinema in recent years, with the likes of Nerkonda Paarvai and Ponmagal Vandhal, that starred Suriya’s wife and popular actor Jyotika.
“This film is not in my comfort zone. It does not fall into the layout or pattern or sketch that any of my previous films were. The whole pattern, storytelling, or the actors involved, the emotions in it, will be a little intense. It's just not entertainment, but it will definitely move and impact you. The recall factor after watching this film, I'm sure will be remembered for a long time,” he said.
Music composer Roldan took to Twitter on 29 October to announce that the release of the Jai Bhim's jukebox would be postponed on account of famed Karnataka star Puneeth Rajkumar's death.
The track ‘Thala Kodhum’ in Tamil and ‘Chirugaali’ in Telugu, has already been released. The Tamil version is sung by Pradeep Kumar and the lyrics are by Rajumurugan.
The first song from Suriya’s upcoming film Jai Bhim titled ‘Power’ that has been released is written and performed by Arivu of “Enjoy Enjaami” fame. Arivu in his trademark rap style sings on how one should fight for one’s rights.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)