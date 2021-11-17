Suriya Gets Police Protection Over 'Jai Bhim' Controversy

Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim has been embroiled in controversies since its release. On 15 November, Vanniyar Sangam sent a legal notice to Suriya, Jyotika, director TJ Gnanavel and Amazon Prime Video, claiming that the movie tarnished the reputation of the Vanniyar community. On 14 November, a group of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) cadres forced a theatre in Tamil Nadu to stop screening a Suriya film.

Following these incidents, armed police have been placed at Suriya's residence in Chennai after the actor faced several threats.