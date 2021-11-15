Suriya Donates Rs 10 Lakh to Parvati Ammal the Real Inspiration for 'Jai Bhim'

Actors Suriya and Jyotika’s home production banner 2D Entertainment announced on Monday, 14 November, that Suriya will open a fixed deposit of Rs 10 lakh in the name of Parvati Ammal, whose life story inspired the plot of Suriya’s latest outing Jai Bhim. Parvati Ammal fought for her husband Rajakannu and sought justice after he was killed in police custody.

“The interest acquired for the FD will be given to Parvati Ammal every month. It will be ensured that the amount is given to her children after her death,” Suriya announced in a statement.