Suriya Gets Police Protection Over 'Jai Bhim' Controversy

Actor Suriya in Jai Bhim.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim has been embroiled in controversies since its release. On 15 November, Vanniyar Sangam sent a legal notice to Suriya, Jyotika, director TJ Gnanavel and Amazon Prime Video, claiming that the movie tarnished the reputation of the Vanniyar community. On 14 November, a group of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) cadres forced a theatre in Tamil Nadu to stop screening a Suriya film.
Following these incidents, armed police have been placed at Suriya's residence in Chennai after the actor faced several threats.
PMK Mayiladuthurai district secretary Panneerselvam had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who would attack the actor when he visits the district. He was part of the group who had barged into the theatre.
Support has been pouring in for Suriya and Jai Bhim makers on social media. Actor Siddharth tweeted, "We stood with Kamal Haasan. We stood with Vijay. We stand with Suriya. "We" represents anyone who believes it is cowardice to threaten an artist or the exhibition of an artistic creation over differences of opinion or personal animosity." I stand with the makers of #JaiBhim".
Jai Bhim, directed by TJ Gnanavel, addresses the custodial torture inflicted to the members of Irular community.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)