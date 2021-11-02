Jai Bhim: Twitter Reacts to Prakash Raj Slapping a Man For 'Speaking in Hindi'

TJ Gnanavel's Jai Bhim has been trending on Twitter after a scene from the movie started doing the rounds on the social media platform. The clip shows Prakash Raj's character, a cop, slapping a man for 'speaking in Hindi'. Raj asks the person to talk in Tamil.

Some social media users opined that the scene wasn't really needed and it was spewing 'hate' on Hindi. A film critic tweeted, "I am really heartbroken after watching #JaiBhim, nothing against actor or anyone but felt really bad, there is a scene in the film where a person speaks Hindi and Prakash Raj slaps him and tells him to speak in Tamil Honestly this kind of scene was not needed….Hope they cut it".