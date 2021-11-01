Review 'Jai Bhim': Suriya's Lawyer Procedural Hits the Right Notes

An opening or closing scene with someone coming out of prison is a trope in Tamil/Indian cinema. A lead character may get out of prison to wreak havoc and seek revenge, a villain appearing out of the gates establishes badassery at the outset or at times, a character not given to that kind of parity simply seeks a return to an old life or the beginning of a new life.

Jai Bhim (the call never uttered in the film), written and directed by Tha. Se. Gnanavel and an Amazon Prime release, wants us to register something larger behind the names and faces getting out of prison. It’s not the family or henchmen (there are party workers if the word can be used interchangeably) waiting outside but those seemingly on the wrong side of the wall – the police. They are here to pin pending cases on the innocent men who walk out, men from the marginalised background; in this film’s context – Irula tribes. A constable separates the wheat from the chaff – he asks the Irula people to stand aside and lets the Thevars, Vanniyars, Mudaliars go. Gnanavel uses a familiar trope to introduce not a hero or a villain but a community with no identity, ration cards or address proofs, who are made to slog to get the Scheduled Caste certificate by the government and bureaucracy.

On these terms, Jai Bhim is unapologetically straightforward in its politics – sometimes even resorting to a certain smugness that can be seen in actors who know their characters are doing the right thing. It is also straightforward in an unblemished fashion – Gnanavel doesn’t mind naming names, something Tamil cinema either stutters with or uses some other form of sleight to communicate. Jai Bhim can also count as torture porn, the police brutality raw and unadorned, the policemen never flinch, sometimes the camera does, trying to find a safe space to hide when a police officer disrobes a woman inside a cell in front of her brothers who have already undergone more than just physical torture.