3 State Congress Panels Pass Proposals Nominating Rahul Gandhi For President

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
(Photo: PTI)
The Congress Committees of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Bihar on Monday, 19 September, passed a resolution proposing Rahul Gandhi as the national president of the Congress party.
The nomination process for the Congress president's election is scheduled to begin on 24 September, whereas the election will be held on 17 October, if necessary.
In Tamil Nadu, the resolution was proposed by TNCC President KS Alagiri.
"Proposing Rahul Gandhi as the AICC President, a resolution moved by TNCC President KS Alagiri was unanimously adopted in the TNCC's general council," Tamil Nadu Congress tweeted.
It further added that national politics is witnessing an "abnormal scenario" of communal politics which has led to disharmony and the obstruction of development.
In order to "rescue" people and to ensure the victory of secular, democratic forces in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, it is imperative that Rahul Gandhi takes over the leadership of the party, it said, reported news agency PTI.
"This meeting firmly believes that him assuming this office (of party president) alone will pave the path for a bright (future for) India," the TNCC added.
In Maharashtra, the resolution was moved by former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan and supported by senior leaders including Naseem Khan and Chandrakant Handore. According to a statement by MPCC, the resolution was passed unanimously.
Till now, Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) of states including Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan have passed resolutions proposing Rahul Gandhi name as the party's president.
(With inputs from PTI.)