Congress Election Result LIVE: Tharoor Claims Irregularities, Notifies Poll Body
Shashi Tharoor faces off against Mallikarjun Kharge. Catch all the live updates of the election here.
Congress President Election Results Live Updates: As counting is underway to elect the new resident of the Congress party, candidate Shashi Tharoor's team has alleged irregularities in the counting process and raise the issue with the poll body, reports said.
"We have been in constant communication with Madhusudan Mistry's office, informed them about many different issues, cannot get into its specifics right now" Salman Soz, election agent for Tharoor told news agency ANI.
The Congress party is set to elect its first non-Gandhi president in 24 years on Wednesday, 19 October, with senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Tharoor battling for the top post.
Scores of party leaders across the country, including interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, former party president Rahul Gandhi, party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot, and Ajay Maken cast their ballots on Monday.
While Tharoor on Monday said that "the revival of Congress has begun," his rival Kharge had asserted that the contest was an internal matter.
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates cast their votes in the election
The last non-Gandhi president of the party was Sitaram Kesri, from 1996-1998
Kharge, seen as the Gandhi-backed candidate, is pegged to win the election
Team Tharoor Allegese Electoral Malpractice in UP
In his letter to Madhusudan Mistry, election agent for Tharoor wrote that while "polling across the country happened peacefully and reasonably fairly", what "we have witnessed in Uttar Pradesh is at a completely different level and it is an open challenge to the authority of your office as well as contempt for the orders of the Hon'ble Congress President and the Congress Working Committee to hold free and fair elections."
(1/4) Team Tharoor's letter to the Congress party's poll body.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Team Tharoor Alleges Irregularities in Election
Writing to the Congress party's poll body, Shashi Tharoor's team has alleged that there have been irregularities in the presidential election, NDTV reported.
Shashi Tharoor Says Big 'Thank You'
Thanking all those who organised the election, Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "a big 'thank you' from me to who all who contributed to making this historic event a landmark in the evolution of our politics."
Analysis: Kharge, Tharoor, and the Party's 4 Hits & 3 Misses
"The tone and tenor of the presidential election on one hand and the energy of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on the other bode well for the cause of unity in the party, especially after a recent spate of exits including senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad," writes Aditya Menon for The Quint.
