Mallikarjun Kharge Elected Congress President: 5 Things Are Likely to Happen Now

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, 80-year-old Mallikarjun Kharge, has been elected the 98th President of the Indian National Congress. He is a nine time MLA from Gurmitkal in Karnataka and two-time MP from Gulbarga, besides having been a minister at the Centre and in Karnataka.

His election is historic in several ways:

He is the first Dalit president in 50 years. The last one was Jagjivan Ram in 1970-71

He is the first president from Karnataka since S Nijalingappa in 1969

The first from outside the Gandhi family since 1998.

But what will a Kharge presidency mean for the Congress?