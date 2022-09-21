Ashok Gehlot Meets Sonia Gandhi, Sachin Pilot With Rahul: Rajasthan Deal Done?

The election for the Congress president has triggered a crisis in the biggest state government by the Congress - Rajasthan.

This is evident from the sequence of events on Wednesday, 21 September.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence for nearly two hours. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal were also reportedly present.

Meanwhile his former deputy and current rival in state politics, Sachin Pilot, was with Rahul Gandhi at the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala's Ernakulam district.