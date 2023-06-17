Explained: All You Need To Know About USA's MLC, and Its Implications on Cricket

Even before its inauguration, the Major League Cricket (MLC) has already sparked a ripple effect in international cricket. It happens to be a T20I cricket league that will be played in the United States of America from 13 July. A total of 6 teams will be playing in the league that has been sanctioned by USA Cricket and will be operated by American Cricket Enterprise.

Matches will be held in Texas’ Prairie Grand Stadium and North Carolina’s Church Street Park. With the inaugural champions to be crowned on 13 July, MLC is seen as a great attempt to increase the popularity of cricket in America, where the sport has perhaps not made significant inroads yet.

Here's all you need to know about the MLC: