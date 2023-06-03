Jason Roy’s Exit: Cricket Becoming Franchise Based, Administrators Are Asleep

The various cricket boards kept quiet, watched as their key players opted to play the IPL and then the other leagues. The priority slowly started moving from playing international cricket to featuring in the franchise leagues around the world. But no league offered as much cash as the IPL. The spectacle of watching a player being auctioned for rupees was simply fascinating for the players.

The IPL itself underwent a number of challenges with spot fixing scandals and the issues surrounding the BCCI’s governance over the years. But the lure of the Indian cricket money just would not go away.

Then came the pandemic which sort of accelerated the doomsday scenario for cricket as a sport.

During the pandemic, T20 franchise leagues around the world were played behind closed doors. The players started moving from bubbles of one league to another and then newer tournaments emerged.