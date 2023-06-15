Asia Cup 2023: Dates and Venues Announced, Pakistan & Sri Lanka To Co-Host

Following a prolonged delay owing to disputes regarding host allocation, the dates and venues of Asia Cup 2023 have been finalised. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have confirmed Pakistan and Sri Lanka as the two host nations of the competition, which will be played from 31 August to 17 September.

Of the 13 matches to be contested, four will be held in Pakistan. Albeit the schedule is yet to be released by the ACC, it is expected that the game between Pakistan and Nepal will be among the four matches to be contested in Pakistan.