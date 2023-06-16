MLC 2023: CSK Stars Rayudu, Conway, and Santner to Play for Texas Super Kings

After winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last month, Ambati Rayudu is now set to feature in the upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC) T20 league as part of the Texas Super Kings.

Joining Rayudu, who retired from the game after IPL 2023 and will play his first franchise league competition outside India, in MLC 2023 are his CSK teammates Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner of New Zealand.

Conway was the Player of the Match in the three-day IPL 2023 final, caused due to rain at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, scoring a quick 25-ball 47 in CSK's successful chase of 171 in 15 overs, where Rayudu also hit a quick eight-ball 19.