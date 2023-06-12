10 Years of Despair: India’s Wait for ICC Trophy Elongates, What Is Going Wrong?

rasAs soon as Mohammed Siraj’s ill-fated reverse sweep nestled in Scott Boland’s hands, two significantly contrasting sets of reactions were triggered from the same camp – that of Indian cricket. From the team’s side, there was an earnest attempt to promulgate how, and why, a solitary defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final doesn't take away anything away from their otherwise commendable performances over a two-year span.

Yet, the theory fell on the deaf ears of the pundits and fans. A gigantic autopsy ensued, with some asking for resignations, and others, some of them being of great eminence, even demanding ‘punishment’ of the players.