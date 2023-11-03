Dunki: What is a 'Donkey Flight' That SRK's Immigration Drama is Based On?

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film of the year, Dunki, is all set to hit the big screens around Christmas this year. The immigration drama is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and is said to be based on the dangerous illegal backdoor route called a 'Donkey Flight' – an illegal route undertaken by many Indians to immigrate to countries such as the US, the UK, and Canada.

So, what does 'Donkey Flight' entail? Why is it unlawful? The Quint explains.