'A Story of Simple & Real People': 'Dunki' Drop 1 Released on SRK's Birthday

SRK Drops 'Dunki' Teaser on His Birthday
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The teaser for Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film Dunki dropped on 2 November on the occasion of King Khan's birthday. SRK happens to be the man of the hour with two back-to-back blockbusters in 2023. Pathaan and Jawan have both managed to create history at the box office, and with Dunki as his last release of the year the superstar is believed to create wonders at the box office once again.
SRK took to Twitter to release the teaser for his film, writing, "A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here… #Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas."
The teaser, being referred to as 'Drop 1' follows the journey of Hardy (SRK) as he attempts to circumvent all obstacles to get to London. He is joined by others who also share a similar dream. And much like Rajkumar Hirani's other creative ventures Dunki seems to have a feel-good and bittersweet tone.
Take a look:
The film is SRK's maiden collaboration with Hirani. It also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Dunki is slated to release in cinemas during Christmas.
