AskSRK: Here's SRK's Witty Reply to What Is Special About 'Dunki'

Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and stars SRK in a double role. In addition to the lead actors, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Riddhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani in pivotal roles.

Actors Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also make cameo appearances in the action entertainer.