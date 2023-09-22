AskSRK: Here's SRK's Witty Reply to What Is Special About 'Dunki'

Shah Rukh Khan responds to his fans' burning question.
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has crossed the historic Rs 1000 Crore mark. With the grand success of the massive blockbuster King Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to talk about the film and more. He wrote, "It’s Friday evening….and I am all alone….thought will spend a few minutes with you all. Then #Jawan dekhne jaana hai…ha ha. #AskSRK for a bit are you all Readyyyy.!!"
The superstar took to X to talk about what is special about his next film Dunki, he said "Dunki mein Raju Hirani hai!!! Aur kya chahiye??!!"
He also shared how he might one day make his movies available for free. He said, "InshaAllah woh bhi karunga mere dost. Tell them for me nothing makes me more happy than to share my film with all."
Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and stars SRK in a double role. In addition to the lead actors, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Riddhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani in pivotal roles.
Actors Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also make cameo appearances in the action entertainer.
