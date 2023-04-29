Shah Rukh Khan Mobbed by Fans at Srinagar Airport as He Returns From Dunki Shoot

The video shows ecstatic fans surrounding SRK. Many are also seen trying to click selfies with him as his security guards usher him outside. On Friday evening, Shah Rukh arrived at Mumbai's Kalina airport after wrapping the Kashmir schedule of Dunki.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is Shah Rukh's first collaboration with him. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.