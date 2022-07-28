Taapsee Pannu's First Look From Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dunki' Leaked

Shah Rukh Khan & Taapsee Pannu
(Photo: Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu are busy shooting for their film, Dunki in London. A new photograph is going around the internet depicting Taappsee and Shah Rukh from the film. The picture features them in casual looks, which has now gone viral.
The leaked photo showcases Taapsee wearing a casual pink top while Shah Rukh looks his casual best in a plaid shirt with a red jacket over it.
Not much is known about the film but the film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film is slated to release on 22 December 2023.
Other than Dunki he will also be seen in Pathaan and Jawan. Both of which are highly anticipated upcoming films starring Shah Rukh in the leading role. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film Zero, the film starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
While Taapsee Pannu is producing Dhak Dhak. She will also be seen in Dobaara.
